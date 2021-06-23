West Ham have beaten Newcastle and Crystal Palace to teenage free transfer

West Ham are set to win the race to sign former Celtic starlet Armstrong Okoflex, according to All Nigeria Soccer.

Okoflex, formerly of Arsenal’s academy, will officially become a free agent on June 30th when his contract with Celtic expires.

Though he has been given two first-team appearances by Celtic, All Nigeria Soccer believe that Okoflex was concerned he was not going to get the first-team game-time he desired.

As a result, he’s pursued a move to the Premier League, with West Ham having won the race for his signature.

The report claims that Newcastle United and Crystal Palace were both also interested in landing the teenager, but the Hammers have agreed an initial two-year deal with him.

It remains to be seen if Okoflex will be given any more game-time at the London Stadium than he was getting at Celtic, but you have to imagine he wouldn’t have agreed to move unless he was given assurances.

