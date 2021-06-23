Menu

Wolves given a boost in their hunt to sign Euro 2020 star after key addition to the coaching staff

It’s a pretty small world for those who are involved in professional football, so it’s common to see coaches sign players they’ve worked with in the past and appoint other staff members that they get on with.

It’s even more insular when it comes to goalkeepers as they are often seen as a separate breed, and that means this is some news that may interest fans of Wolves and Leicester City.

The Daily Mail has reported that Wales Goalkeeping Coach Tony Roberts is set to move to Wolves after Euro 2020, and makes their interest in Leicester City keeper Danny Ward even more likely to result in a transfer.

Ward has looked impressive for Wales in the tournament so far as he’s pulled off a string of great saves, while he’s unlikely to break into the Leicester team due to Kasper Schmeichel so a transfer should be of interest to him.

It’s claimed that Ward and Roberts work well together so that could makes Wolves an attractive destination, while Wolves are set to offload Rui Patricio so a new keeper will be required.

Ward turned 28 yesterday so it’s time for him to establish himself as the first-choice keeper at club level too, and this potential move to Molineux could be perfect for him.

