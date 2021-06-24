Menu

Chelsea eyeing pacey Premier League star as alternative to Achraf Hakimi transfer

Chelsea are reportedly eyeing a potential transfer deal for Wolves star Adama Traore as they look set to miss out on Inter Milan right-back Achraf Hakimi.

The Spain international has shone for Wolves and is clearly a top player on his day, though he’s not been the most consistent and hasn’t even always been a guaranteed starter in his time at Molineux.

It remains to be seen, however, if Traore might benefit from a change of scene, with Chelsea perhaps a good fit for him at the moment, especially as Thomas Tuchel is seemingly looking at him to play in a new position.

Traore has played full-back and wing-back before, but is mostly an attacking player, so it will be interesting to see how he settles in at Stamford Bridge if he does take on that slightly more defensive role.

See below as Pete O’Rourke provides an update on the Traore situation as he comes onto the club’s radar following the failure to sign Hakimi, who looks set for Paris Saint-Germain instead…

