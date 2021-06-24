Donny van de Beek is being linked with a move away from Manchester United after just one year at Old Trafford.

The Dutchman did not find it easy to fit in at Old Trafford following his €39m move from Ajax last summer, making just 19 Premier League appearances and starting only four of those games.

That lack of involvement has seen the 24-year-old linked with a move away from Manchester United after just one season and Arsenal are one of the clubs who have been linked, according to 90min.

Mikel Arteta is looking to reinvigorate his squad this summer after a disappointing first full season in charge, and it seems van de Beek could be an option.

And in the latest boost for the Gunners, it seems they hold an advantage over any possible interested parties, or at least according to FCInterNews.

According to the report, Inter, AC Milan and Roma are all fans of van de Beek’s, and the latter two, in particular, are expected to pick up the phone this summer.

But it’s reported van de Beek would prefer to remain in the Premier League should he leave Manchester United, handing Arsenal a distinct advantage, if they are indeed interested.

The report also claims Manchester United are willing to listen to ‘interesting offers’ and that they are not against the idea of selling van de Beek after just one year.

The Dutchman has four years remaining on his contract with United also having an option of a further year.