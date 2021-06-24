Arsenal have made a decision amid links with Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Onana has been linked with the Gunners throughout the summer after his ban following the taking of a banned substance was reduced for nine months, clearing him for the start of next season.

The Ajax stopper quickly emerged as the likely option for Arsenal as they look to strengthen the goalkeeping position, but it looks as though the Gunners will now look closer to home.

According to football.london, Arsenal are yet to submit an official bid for Onana, and what’s more, they are keen to explore homegrown options in the goalkeeping position.

Each Premier League club must include eight homegrown players in its squad and Arsenal think the goalkeeper position could provide them an opportunity to tick off another one of those spaces.

With that in mind, they are said to be considering goalkeeper who are eligible to be homegrown and that target is likely to replace Bernd Leno as number one.

The same report claims Leno has already told Arsenal of his desire to seek a new challenge and that leaves Mikel Arteta with some shopping to do in the goalkeeping position.

Though, it seems Onana will not be top of his list, despite the Ajax goalkeeper’s recent boost of having his ban reduced by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.