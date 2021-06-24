Arsenal expected to confirm the permanent departure of impressive loanee next season

It always looked like Dinos Mavropanos had been sent on loan to Stuttgart last season in an effort to put him in the shop window rather than it being part of his development towards being a regular first-team player at the Emirates.

He didn’t have a great start after picking up a long-term injury, but he bounced back, and his impressive displays coupled with the departure of David Luiz did suggest that he could still have a role to play.

Ultimately he isn’t going to be part of the Arsenal squad next season, and it appears that his departure will be announced later today:

Dinos Mavropanos to Stuttgart should be announced today. Loan with obligation to buy. Expecting it to turn into a permanent move next summer. #AFC — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) June 24, 2021

The obligation to buy in that loan deal essentially means it is a permanent departure but the fee won’t come in for another year, but at least it’s another player off the books so it should start to build up some kind of budget for Mikel Arteta to spend this summer.

The Greek defender did force his way into the national team squad towards the end of last season so he clearly has a bright future, and this could be a great signing for the German side if he continues to improve and develop.