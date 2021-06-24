Talks held: Arsenal contact Real Madrid about four potential signings

Arsenal have reportedly contacted Real Madrid over four potential signings as they look to revamp their squad in the summer transfer window.

The Gunners look in need of an overhaul, with Mikel Arteta struggling at the moment, failing to win any silverware and failing to even get the team into Europe for next season.

Arsenal had two players on loan from Real Madrid last season in the form of Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard, and it looks like they’re now trying to utilise their strong relationship again.

According to Todo Fichajes, Arsenal have been in touch with the Spanish giants about potential deals for Isco, Mariano Diaz, Alvaro Odriozola and Takefusa Kubo.

None of these players are likely to be in Los Blancos’ first-team plans in the near future, so there could be a possibility for Arsenal to get some of them in.

Isco could work well as a replacement for Ceballos and Odegaard, while Mariano might be a decent rotation option up front, even if his time with Madrid has largely been pretty disappointing since he caught the eye in a spell with Lyon.

Odriozola could be an upgrade on the out-of-form Hector Bellerin, while Kubo is known for being a highly rated youngster, even if his career hasn’t quite taken off as expected yet.