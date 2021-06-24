Arsenal inform Euro 2020 star they will pay his €70m release clause if he’s interested in transfer

It does look like the fan’s protests at Arsenal have worked, as they’ve gone from being linked with some average free agent signings to suddenly having tons of cash to throw around.

Every major international tournament has at least one player who’s generally regarded as a good prospect going into the summer, but they announce themselves on the world stage and suddenly become hot property.

Alexander Isak was given the opportunity to shine this summer when Zlatan Ibrahimovic was forced to miss Euro 2020, and he’s taken it as he’s been the breakout star so far.

Obviously that’s led to plenty of interest, and AS are indicating that both Arsenal and Real Madrid are heavily interested.

He’s not going to be cheap as his reported release clause is €70m, but the report actually claims that Arsenal have told Isak they will pay it if he’s interested in making the move to London.

They do caveat that by saying that no official bid has been made yet and Real Sociedad don’t really believe that anyone is going to pay the clause, but that could change if his stock continues to rise.

From Arsenal’s point of view that would be a staggering amount of money to spend on one player, but their issues in front of goal last season were clear for all to see.

Someone like Isak could be world-class and he’s the kind of player you can build around, but time will tell if the finances are really there.