Arsenal legend warns Mikel Arteta about departing player who could be “a big miss”

Arsenal legend David Seaman has warned Gunners boss Mikel Arteta about the big loss of David Luiz leaving the Emirates Stadium this summer.

The experienced Brazilian defender spent two seasons with Arsenal and never exactly showed his best form, despite previously being a hugely important part of several successful Chelsea sides in the past.

Still, it seems Seaman is concerned about the impact of losing an experienced leader like Luiz this summer, as he warned it might be a problem for the club if they don’t bring in the right replacement for him.

“I’d like to see a strong defender come in. Obviously David has gone now and that for me is going to be a big miss because he’s a very influential player,” Seaman told Goal.

“I know a lot of people questioned him and whether it was a good signing, but I felt it was because when he signed he was better than anything that we had.

“There is no doubt about the fact that Arsenal need to improve.

“We are at a stage of Arsenal’s history where it’s like, ‘where do we go?’. Finishing eighth is nowhere near good enough and we have no European football this season, so it’s going to be harder to attract players.

“We need to improve a lot. Not just on the field but in our thinking as well. Not just run it as a great, profitable business, run it as a successful team on the pitch and then everything else follows.

“That’s what we were brought up with. George Graham always told us, ‘win stuff on the pitch and everything else will follow’.”

The former Arsenal goalkeeper also talked up a potential transfer deal for Brighton star Ben White in his interview with Goal.

The England international looks a fine prospect and certainly makes sense as a priority target to come in and provide a long-term replacement for Luiz in defence.

Goal suggest a move for White could be on the cards as Arsenal line up a second bid for the 23-year-old.