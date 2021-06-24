Jose Mourinho puts Arsenal rivalry aside to praise “very talented” Gunners star

Jose Mourinho has heaped praise onto Arsenal wonderkid Bukayo Saka after his fine performance for England in their Euro 2020 win against the Czech Republic this week.

The 19-year-old looks one of the most exciting young players in Europe at the moment after a stand-out season for Arsenal in 2020/21, while he’s now showing he can do it on the international stage as well.

It remains to be seen if Gareth Southgate will keep faith in Saka and play him against Germany in the next round, in what would undoubtedly be a big call ahead of some more experienced names in his England squad.

Still, Mourinho is clearly a big admirer of Saka as he talked up his qualities, regardless of the player’s age or experience.

The Portuguese tactician has never exactly been kind to Arsenal after spells at their rivals Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham, but he did not hold back with his positive assessment of Saka.

“It’s not about young or old. It’s about quality, talent, personality and experience,” Mourinho told talkSPORT.

“The guy is young, but has experience at big club and the best league in the world.

“I believe he is very talented, very confident, he can play in many positions.

“Of course people speak about Sancho and Rashford, there are so many good players.

“But I truly believe in Saka because I think he’s a very good boy.”