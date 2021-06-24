Arsenal appear to have made a decision on Brighton star Yves Bissouma amid recent transfer links.

The Gunners have been heavily linked with Bissouma since the end of last season and the appearance of an Arsenal shirt in the player’s Instagram story did not help silence the rumours.

But it now appears Arsenal will primarily look elsewhere to strengthen their midfield amid a bid for Brighton defender’s Ben White, according to Brighton Latest’s Aden-Jay Wood.

It’s claimed Bissouma is on the ‘list of midfielders’ being eyed by Arsenal ahead of this summer, but he is ‘not priority’ with Mikel Arteta instead keen to sign a ‘different type of midfielder’ to play alongside Thomas Partey.

Arsenal recently lost out on loan star Martin Odegaard, who has confirmed he will return to Real Madrid ahead of next season despite the Gunners pursuing a permanent move, according to the Mirror.

For those asking, Bissouma is on Arsenal’s list of midfielders. He’s not priority however. Arsenal are looking for a different type of midfielder to play alongside Partey. #BHAFC #ars — Aden-Jay Wood (@AJWood16) June 24, 2021

And it seems their search for a new midfield will go on with Arteta and technical director Edu keen to add quality to the squad this summer following a disappointing season of last.

Bissouma was being linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium, with a price tag of £50million, according to Anfield Central, but it now seems they will look elsewhere to strengthen the middle of the park.