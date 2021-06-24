“He’s got everything” – Arsenal legend praises Gunners transfer target as fresh bid expected

Arsenal legend David Seaman is a big fan of Brighton defender Ben White as transfer gossip linking him with a move to the Emirates Stadium continues.

White really caught the eye in the Premier League last season, having also previously impressed whilst on loan with Leeds United and helping them win promotion from the Championship.

According to Goal, Arsenal are expected to make another bid to bring the England international to north London this summer, and they’ve also spoken to former Gunners goalkeeper Seaman about the potential move.

The former England shot-stopper clearly rates White highly and thinks he has all the qualities to be a success at a bigger club, even if he’s perhaps lacking that experience of playing in the high-pressure situation of a really big game between two big six sides.

“He’s got the physique, he’s got the temperament. At Leeds it’s a high-press, high-tempo game, so his fitness is also not in doubt,” Seaman told Goal.

“The only question mark you can put on him is can he play in the big games? But we’ll just have to wait and see, because he’s not played in them yet.

“Hopefully he will go on and play for England and when he does that, hopefully he will carry on [with his development].

“Would he be a good signing for Arsenal? Of course he would because he’s a good player.”

Arsenal fans will surely be pleased with the ongoing White links, with the 23-year-old seeming ideal to give Mikel Arteta a fine long-term partner for Gabriel Magalhaes at the back.