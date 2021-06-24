Menu

Away goals scrapped from Champions League and Europa League for 2021/22 campaign, UEFA confirm

Away goals are no more as UEFA have today confirmed the rule will be scrapped in the Champions League and Europa League from the start of the new season.

The European football governing body have now stated that games will be decided by extra time and penalties if scores are still level are both legs of a knockout tie.

See below for UEFA’s statement, which brings to an end a big part of European football that had divided opinion but which nevertheless provided some great entertainment down the years…

On the one hand, it’s a shame to change the rules in such a way that might mean games are more likely to go to penalties, but the away goal rule perhaps also felt a little outdated.

The rule perhaps made sense in an era when travelling away from home against opponents that were a bit more of an unknown was more of a thing, but that’s certainly not true in the modern game.

It will be interesting to see how this affects the competition and if it might one day seem like it’s worth bringing back.

