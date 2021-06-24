Video: Bizarre moment as Karim Benzema appears to follow Cristiano Ronaldo’s instructions during Euro 2020 clash

There was a strange moment in the Euro 2020 clash between France and Portugal when Karim Benzema appeared to obey Cristiano Ronaldo’s orders on the pitch.
Yes, the pair were Real Madrid team-mates for many years, but perhaps someone could do with reminding Benzema that they’re on different teams at this summer’s international tournament.
Watch below and decide for yourself…is this a weird coincidence or did Benzema really take Ronaldo’s advice to pass it back?
This still cracks me up. When Ronaldo said Benzema to pass it back pic.twitter.com/mJFyhQaTu8
— Mudasir ??? (@mudacr7) June 23, 2021
Pictures courtesy of BBC
The game ended 2-2 with Benzema and Ronaldo both scoring twice for their respective nations.