Video: Bizarre moment as Karim Benzema appears to follow Cristiano Ronaldo’s instructions during Euro 2020 clash

There was a strange moment in the Euro 2020 clash between France and Portugal when Karim Benzema appeared to obey Cristiano Ronaldo’s orders on the pitch.

Yes, the pair were Real Madrid team-mates for many years, but perhaps someone could do with reminding Benzema that they’re on different teams at this summer’s international tournament.

Watch below and decide for yourself…is this a weird coincidence or did Benzema really take Ronaldo’s advice to pass it back?

This still cracks me up. When Ronaldo said Benzema to pass it back pic.twitter.com/mJFyhQaTu8 — Mudasir ??? (@mudacr7) June 23, 2021

Pictures courtesy of BBC

The game ended 2-2 with Benzema and Ronaldo both scoring twice for their respective nations.