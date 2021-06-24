Chelsea set to miss out on target this summer as he’s set to sign a new contract

We all know that the majority of transfer rumours don’t actually result in the move going through, and many of them will simply be leaked by an agent to scare a club into giving a client a new contract.

That could certainly be the case with Bayern Munich defender Niklas Sule, as a report from Bild via Goal has indicated that the Chelsea target is now set to sign a new contract with the German giants.

He was an interesting link for Chelsea because they could do to add some defensive cover after Fikayo Tomori’s permanent departure, but Sule has been a rotational player for Bayern so that suggests they simply want someone as cover rather than trying to upgrade the unit.

The report confirms that his contract is up in 2022 so it would make sense for Bayern to offload him now to avoid losing him for nothing in the summer of 2022, but talks are now expected over a new deal that would see him commit his future to the club.

The departures of David Alaba and Jerome Boateng will open up some gaps in the Bayern defence so perhaps Sule will get a chance to establish himself as a starter, but any links to Chelsea will die away if the new contract is signed.