Premier League club register interest in signing Chelsea star to replace Arsenal transfer target

Wolves have reportedly registered their interest in Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour this summer after he was given the green light to go out on loan next season.

The highly-rated young Scotland international looks a superb talent, but first-team football looks like it could be hard to come by at Stamford Bridge due to there being so much competition in Thomas Tuchel’s squad.

This could mean Gilmour would do well to spend a season away from the club, and Wolves are the latest team to register an interest in a deal, according to Football Insider.

The report explains that Wolves are looking at Gilmour and also Sporting Lisbon midfielder Joao Palhinha amid transfer rumours linking Ruben Neves with Arsenal.

Chelsea fans will no doubt be keen to keep an eye on Gilmour’s progress next season, with the 20-year-old looking like he has a big future in the game, and some fans may even prefer to see him stick around and fight for a place in Tuchel’s starting XI.

Arsenal fans probably wouldn’t mind seeing this move go through, however, as it could be key to helping them land Neves from Wolves.

The Gunners look like they could do with signing the Portugal international after the departure of Dani Ceballos following his two years on loan at the Emirates Stadium.