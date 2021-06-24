Speaking recently, Slavia Prague president Jaroslav Tvrdik has revealed that West Ham and Arsenal striking target Abdallah Sima is ‘very likely’ to leave the club.

Sima, 20, joined Slavia Prague 12-months ago following a £104,000 move from FC MAS Taborsko.

Since arriving at the Czech side, Sima has grown to become one of the country’s hottest prospects.

Having featured in 33 matches, in all competitions, the young Senegalese striker has already racked up an impressive 16 goals and six assists.

READ MORE: West Ham stars recommend striker signing to David Moyes

Despite still having three years left on his contract, there is mounting speculation the African striker could bag himself a big move to the English Premier League.

Two clubs rumoured to be keen on the 20-year-old is Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal and David Moyes’ Hammers.

Speaking last month, Slavia Prague coach Jindrich Trpisovsky (as quoted by WIW Sport), confirmed West Ham’s interest by saying: “We also spoke with the leaders of West Ham and they told us that they place him [Sima] very high on the list of their potential reinforcements.”

However, speaking on Wednesday, president Tvrdik offered fans a greater insight.

When asked for an update on Sima’s situation, the president, who spoke to the club’s official media channel, said: “We negotiate through his agent or directly with six candidates. Two are from the Premier League, two from France, one from Germany, one from Italy. I consider his transfer very likely.

“When he leaves I can’t answer at the moment, transfers are delayed while playing EURO.

“Departure can take place in August at the end of the transfer period. But it is almost certain that he will leave Slavia.”