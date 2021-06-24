Colombian manager Reinaldo Rueda shares thoughts on disappointing loss to Brazil in Copa America group stage

Brazil came away with a 2-1 come from behind victory against Colombia.

Following the disappointing result, Colombian manager Reinaldo Rueda regretted that his squad had not recorded at least one point against Brazil.

Rueda would speak at a press conference, where AS would relay his comments highlighting his squad’s performance, but one of the key talking points was the stopped ball play that resulted in Roberto Firmino and Casemiro’s goals.

“In one I consider that perhaps the referee’s decision distracted our players, and then there is a neglect in the corner kick, they anticipated us and it is a pity that all the effort has gone into a stopped ball situation that had been discussed and discussed,” Rueda said.

Despite talking about the play, the Colombian manager didn’t comment on the refereeing of the match. Rueda was somewhat upset and disappointed. Now he will have more than a week to prepare for the quarterfinals of the Copa América.

Rueda discussed the two different halve that his squad played. The first half saw Colombia frustrate Brazil, who struggled to put together any scoring chances. However, in the second, the Seleção did find space and creating plenty of scoring chances but couldn’t put the ball in the back of the net.

“They are two similar halves; Brazil had to go out to find the game, they had good circulation of the ball, and those who entered had an influence,” Rueda said. “They have great potential, and that is why perhaps another second half was seen. Colombia wanted to save the result with order and seek the transition. Brazil reduced spaces and pressured us.”