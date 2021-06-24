Menu

Crystal Palace to hand out three new contracts once Lucien Favre deal goes through

Crystal Palace FC
Posted by

Crystal Palace look set to turn their attention to new contracts once their managerial search comes to an end.

Palace look set to appoint former Borussia Dortmund boss Lucien Favre as their new boss with a deal agreed pending a work permit, according to The Athletic.

Favre will replace Roy Hodgson as manager, if everything goes to plan, but once the new boss is sorted, Palace are expected to seek three new contract for current players.

More Stories / Latest News
Talks held: Arsenal close in on £50m transfer as agreement over fee structure gets closer
Leeds United close in on club-record transfer as Serie A duo turn attention elsewhere
Arsenal expected to confirm the permanent departure of impressive loanee next season

Palace’s retained list was one of the more alarming lists posted on the Premier League website earlier this month, but the London club made it clear they would still be looking to keep some of the players included on the list, as detailed by football.london.

Players were automatically included on the lengthy list if their contract was due to expire this summer, but according to The Athletic, the Eagles will now look to make sure some of those players are not allowed to leave.

According to the report, Andros Townsend, as well as veterans Gary Cahill and Joel Ward will all be offered new deals to stick around at Selhurst Park ahead of next season after being asked to stay patient over their future until a new boss was brought in.

More Stories andros townsend Gary Cahill Joel Ward Lucien Favre

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.