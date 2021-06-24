Daniel Levy set to appoint Spurs manager who directly contradicts what he promised this summer

It’s likely that fans of rival clubs won’t agree, but you really have to feel sorry for the Tottenham Hotspurs supporters just now.

Every club has a bit of a crisis when a long-term manager leaves after a period of success, and it’s getting to the point where nobody really knows what the plan is.

The Jose Mourinho gamble didn’t work and it’s already an edgy summer for the fans as Harry Kane’s future is up in the air, so what they needed was a strong managerial appointment which made a statement and gave you an idea that the club was ready to bounce back.

The reality is completely different as they just seem to be picking names out of a hat when it comes to picking managers to approach, and they keep getting rejected so it’s becoming clear that whoever they do appoint was way down the shortlist.

Former Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo is the latest name to be linked, and in fairness he does have some Premier League pedigree with Wolves and his team could be fun to watch in a counter-attacking kind of way.

The problem for Spurs is that’s not what Daniel Levy promised:

I’d be fascinated to hear Daniel Levy explain how Nuno Espirito Santo fits his vision for a new Tottenham head coach who plays “free-flowing, attacking and entertaining” football #THFC pic.twitter.com/c2qXrcu7WV — Liam Twomey (@liam_twomey) June 24, 2021

If he is appointed then it could be fascinating to see how he tries to spin it as a positive thing and perhaps Nuno is flexible when it comes to tactics and he cold change, but his appointment would have disaster written all over it…