England’s potential route to the Euro 2020 final as they prepare for last-16 clash with Germany

England and Germany will meet next Tuesday in what promises to be a thrilling contest in the last 16 of Euro 2020.

Gareth Southgate’s side finished top of their group thanks to 1-0 wins over Croatia and the Czech Republic, with a disappointing 0-0 draw with Scotland sandwiched in between them.

Germany, by contrast, scraped through after a pretty unconvincing group stage performance, albeit in a far more challenging group on paper.

Joachim Low’s side were beaten 1-0 by World Champions France, before bouncing back with a 4-2 win over Euro 2016 winners Portugal, and then a 2-2 draw with Hungary last night.

While this doesn’t exactly look like one of the great Germany teams we’ve so often seen down the years, England have also not been entirely convincing so far despite high expectations going into this tournament.

It’ll be all to play for on Tuesday night, and here’s a look at England’s potential route to the Euro 2020 final if they can get past Germany in their next game…

Round of 16 – Tuesday June 29

England vs Germany

Quarter final – Saturday July 3

England vs Sweden/Ukraine

Semi-final – Wednesday July 7

England vs winner of (Wales/Denmark) vs (Netherlands/Czech Republic)

Final – Sunday July 11

England vs Belgium, Portugal, Italy, Austria, France, Switzerland, Croatia or Spain

In truth, this looks a potentially pretty kind run of games, with Sweden or Ukraine in the quarter-finals certainly looking like a perfectly winnable fixture.

England would surely also be confident coming up against Wales or Denmark in the semi-finals, but one imagines the in-form Netherlands are the most likely opponents there in what would be a difficult game.

Southgate’s side can avoid big names like France, Spain, Portugal and Italy until the final, and it would undoubtedly be a great game if they came up against any of those opponents at Wembley.