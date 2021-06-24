Euro giants are hoping Man United come in with a €50m offer so they can cash in on star

Most of the time a club will look to reject any interest in one of their best players, but that situation is flipped on its head when they enter the last 12 months of their contract.

Spanish outlet AS have reported on the future of Raphael Varane at Real Madrid, and it appears they are now hoping that Man United come in with an offer for the defender.

They don’t want to let him go but a new contract has been rejected and they don’t want to lose him for free next summer, so they are willing to reduce the initial asking price by accepting around €50m for the player.

The report even suggests that Real think an agreement could already be in place between Varane and United and that’s why he rejected the new deal, and it’s now thought that the transfer could be closer than ever.

Varane is one of France’s key players in Euro 2020 and that has to be the priority just now so the transfer might not happen instantly, but it does appear this is there for United to get it over the line.

He would be a top-class signing at Old Trafford and his presence next to Harry Maguire should finally sort out the problem in the centre of the defence, and at €50m it looks like he would be great value too.