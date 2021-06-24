Menu

Exciting update for Crystal Palace fans as potential date for new manager announcement revealed

Obviously you want to get your new manager in place as soon as possible, but the key date for getting things sorted is the first day of pre-season training.

That’s when the squad comes together and you build towards the new campaign, so that can’t really happen if there’s uncertainty about the position and the players know everything could change once an appointment is made.

It now looks like Crystal Palace are going to replace Roy Hodgson with Lucien Favre, and it’s an exciting appointment on paper when you look at this work with Nice and Borussia Dortmund in the past.

There will be hopes that he can take the club to the next level, and it’s been reported that he’s expected to be announced before pre-season training starts on the 5th of July.

The deal hasn’t been completed yet so it’s important not to get ahead of ourselves, but it does look like good news is on the way for the Palace fans very soon.

