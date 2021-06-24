Former Uruguayan national team player doesn’t believe Man United’s Edinson Cavani will end his career in South America

The Boca Juniors-Edinson Cavani saga went on for nearly a year, and the rumor had some legs. The 34-year-old has stated that he would like to join the South American giant down the road.

Former Uruguayan national team member Diego Lugano spoke to TNT Sports over this rumor surfacing in the future. Cavani signed a one-year extension with Manchester United and could depart next summer, and there could be interest from Cavani.

However, Lugano doesn’t see the Manchester United striker finishing his career in South America. He doesn’t state where Cavani will go after the Premier League side, but it definitely won’t be in his home continent.

“I don’t see Cavani and Godín ending their careers in South America,” Lugano said. “When you come to a South American great with a name and no previous history, they will expect what you gave in your best career moments. I don’t know if it’s worth risking your prestige like that.”

Cavani has seen his name linked to Major League Soccer in the past; clubs like Inter Miami had an interest in the player when he left Paris Saint-Germain.

Perhaps a club in North America could entice Cavani to head there, or maybe he sticks around in Europe, considering the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be in December.