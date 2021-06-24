Menu

Real Madrid rival Chelsea and Manchester City for potential £85million transfer

Real Madrid are reportedly the latest club to show an interest in a potential transfer swoop for Aston Villa star Jack Grealish.

The England international has been a joy to watch in the Premier League in recent times, and it’s no surprise to see him being linked with Europe’s top clubs as he continues to shine at Euro 2020 this summer.

Grealish could be a good fit for a Real Madrid side that looks in need of a bit of a makeover, with Eden Hazard struggling and Gareth Bale’s long-term future surely in doubt once his loan at Tottenham ends.

According to Don Balon, Los Blancos are now considering Grealish, but the complication is his £85million asking price, while Chelsea and Manchester City are also credited with an interest.

The 25-year-old would be a fine fit for those clubs as well, with Chelsea perhaps in need of an upgrade on inconsistent performers like Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

City, meanwhile, still arguably don’t have that long-term successor to club legend David Silva, and Grealish could fit the bill perfectly.

Villa would surely rather sell abroad than to another English club, however, so it will be interesting to see if that can perhaps give Madrid the edge.

