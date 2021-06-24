Liverpool set to be given “free run” at Kylian Mbappe transfer after major development

Liverpool could be given a “free run” at the transfer of Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe following developments at Real Madrid.

Mbappe is in the final year of his contract at PSG and has been the subject of strong transfer gossip and speculation for some time now, with Liverpool and Real Madrid tipped to be his main suitors.

The France international is one of the finest footballers in the world and could be a great signing for whoever wins the race for his signature as it seems he’s increasingly dissatisfied with life at the Parc des Princes.

Liverpool are now being tipped to get a free run at Mbappe, as per Anfield Central, due to the fact that Real Madrid look to be closing in on signing Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland instead.

The Norway international is another big name attracting plenty of interest this summer, and it seems he’s now more likely to be heading to the Bernabeu.

Liverpool fans will hope this means they can now move into pole position for Mbappe, who could be a dream signing to help Jurgen Klopp get this team back to its best.

A statement signing is needed after LFC only finished third and failed to win any trophies last season.

Sadio Mane’s form took a real dip and Mbappe seems an ideal upgrade to come in at Anfield.