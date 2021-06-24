Leeds United and Wolves linked with loan move for highly-rated Chelsea midfielder

According to recent reports, Chelsea and Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour could be set for a loan move ahead of next season.

That’s according to the Daily Record, who claims the young midfielder is wanted by Steven Gerrard’s Rangers.

However, three other clubs mentioned in the report are Premier League trio Norwich City, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds United.

It has been claimed that the impressive young midfielder, who shone throughout his country’s recent Euros 2020 campaign, is set for a loan move away from Stamford Bridge.

Presumably, to continue his development, Gilmour is expected to move away from London in order to rack up more first-team game time.

The outlet claim to have spoken to a source inside Chelsea, who said: “There have been some conflicting signals where Billy’s immediate future is concerned. It may depend on whether or not Mateo Kovacic stays or leaves the club this summer.

“But there is no doubt how highly Chelsea rate Billy. If they do agree to loan him out for experience they might prefer him to be playing in the Premier League with the likes of Norwich, Wolves or Leeds.

“But they also know Steven Gerrard is a big admirer – and that Rangers are very much in the market for taking young players from Premier League academies on loan and giving them top team experience as part of a well coached side.”

It is not yet known exactly which club could follow their interest up with a formal approach first.

However, it goes without saying, after being one of the most highly-rated players to come out of the Blues’ academy in recent years, fans will be hoping the Scotsman can continue his remarkable rise.