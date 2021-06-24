Leeds United are said to be closing in on Nahitan Nandez with reports claiming a record signing is on the horizon.

Nandez has been linked with a move to Elland Road from Cagliari over recent weeks, and it now being claimed a deal could be about to cross the line.

L’Union Sarda are reporting Leeds have come out on top amid interest from Inter Milan and Roma with both of those Serie A giants now looking elsewhere.

The Nandez deal would be a club record for Leeds United with the midfielder having a €36million release clause in his contract following a US$20 million move from Boca Juniors in 2019.

The deal would be €6million higher than the €30million the Whites splashed out on Rodrigo last summer, and it would see Marcelo Bielsa get some much-needed depth in his midfield.

Just when a deal will be completed remains to be seen, but the report claims it is close.

Though, the finer details may be finalised a little later in the summer with Nandez currently in Brazil with Uruguay at Copa América.