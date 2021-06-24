Barcelona’s stance on Lionel Messi contract as legendary star now just days away from becoming a free agent

Barcelona are reportedly still confident that Lionel Messi will sign a new contract with the club despite now being days away from becoming a free agent.

The legendary Argentine’s current deal runs until June 30th, and this saga is continuing to drag on and on in dramatic style.

According to Marca, Barcelona president Joan Laporta remains optimistic that Messi will sign a new contract in the next few days, though the report adds that not much progress has been made during talks.

It’s staggering that Barca could allow this situation to arise with their greatest ever player, with top clubs around the world now likely to be on alert as it might not be too long before they can sign this elite talent for nothing.

Messi has been at the Nou Camp for his entire career so far, and it would be the end of a truly special story if he were to leave the Catalan giants now.

It’s hard to imagine Messi wearing any other team’s colours, but it’s surely a big worry for Barcelona that he still hasn’t committed his future to them.

Could we see the 34-year-old in the Premier League before his career is done? Or will there be a late turnaround that sees him extend his stay at Barcelona?