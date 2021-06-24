Menu

Liverpool and Barcelona transfer target makes decision on his future

Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini has reportedly made a decision on his future amid transfer rumours linking him with Liverpool and Barcelona.

It’s not good news for those clubs as Corriere dello Sport claim the 25-year-old wants to follow in the footsteps of Roma legends Francesco Totti and Daniele de Rossi by committing his best years to the Stadio Olimpico club.

Liverpool could have done with a signing like Pellegrini in midfield after the disappointment of losing Georginio Wijnaldum, but it seems they may have to look elsewhere for options in that position.

Barcelona could also have done with Pellegrini, who looks to have the technique and intelligence to come in as a perfect fit for the Catalan giants’ style of play.

Lorenzo Pellegrini Roma

Lorenzo Pellegrini may be prepared to snub transfer interest from Liverpool and Barcelona

It’s not often we see loyalty like we saw from players like Totti and De Rossi in the modern game, so it will be interesting to see if Pellegrini really does end up staying in Rome long-term.

One imagines it wouldn’t be easy to turn down big names like Liverpool and Barcelona if they really stepped up their interest in the player.

