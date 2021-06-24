Man City ready to take patient approach over Harry Kane transfer, but Man Utd & Chelsea still lurking

Manchester City are reportedly ready to wait until next summer to seal the transfer of Harry Kane if they cannot agree a deal with Tottenham this year.

The Premier League champions are alongside Manchester United and Chelsea in registering their interest in Kane, who wants to leave Spurs, according to ESPN.

However, the report explains that Tottenham look like making it extremely difficult for clubs to sign their star player, with the England international valued at around £150million.

ESPN claim City could be confident enough to go into the new season without signing a replacement for Sergio Aguero up front, but they could also try again for Kane next summer.

That might be a risky approach, however, as it could let their rivals Man Utd and Chelsea back into the running for the 27-year-old.

It’s not surprising that Tottenham seem absolutely determined not to lose Kane, but it might not be that simple if the player himself is eager to move on.

Despite having a great career in his time in north London, scoring 221 goals for the club in all competitions, Kane is yet to win a single trophy.

City, United and Chelsea could surely offer him better opportunities to do so, and he’s just the kind of player who could provide that missing link for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side in particular.

The Red Devils weren’t too far off competing with City for the Premier League title last season, and a player who can score 25-30 goals a season could take the club to the next level.

Kane would also be a fine fit at Chelsea, who won the Champions League but were some way off challenging for the title due to the poor goal-scoring form of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz.