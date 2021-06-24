Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe is reportedly expected to leave the club on loan in this summer’s transfer window.

The 23-year-old hasn’t been a regular in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side and supposedly feels let down and overlooked by the club as he seeks a way out, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Tuanzebe has shown some promise in his Man Utd career and could make a fine loan signing for a number of Premier League clubs for next season, though it’s not yet clear where he might end up.

The MEN note that United have been linked with Real Madrid centre-back Raphael Varane, so that could make it even harder for Tuanzebe to get any playing time at Old Trafford next season.

Some Red Devils fans may well be disappointed not to see Tuanzebe get more opportunities after the continued underwhelming displays of players like Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly alongside Harry Maguire.

Tuanzebe notably had a fine game in United’s Champions League win away to Paris Saint-Germain, but he featured only 19 times in all competitions in 2020/21.

As well as being a solid performer in central defence, the England Under-21 international can also operate as a right-back or a defensive midfielder.