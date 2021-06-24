Former Man Utd and France star questions Paul Pogba’s impact at Euro 2020

Former Manchester United and France defender Mikael Silvestre has questioned if Paul Pogba really has what it takes to make an impact at Euro 2020 this summer.

We’ve often seen the best of Pogba when he plays for his country, with the 28-year-old often frustratingly inconsistent when he pulls on a Man Utd shirt.

Silvestre is a fan of both United and the French national team, but he says that makes him question if Pogba really has what it takes to be consistent enough and do what’s required to help Les Bleus win this summer’s international tournament.

This seems a little harsh on Pogba given his key role for France as they won the World Cup back in 2018, with the former Juventus man scoring in the final victory over Croatia.

Still, it seems Silvestre wants to see more consistency from Pogba ahead of the knockout stages of Euro 2020.

Silvestre, speaking exclusively to Ladbrokes at the launch of their European Championships 5-a-side Bet, said: “The problem with Paul Pogba is the consistency – or lack of. When he’s at the top of this game, his level is something else, but he finds it difficult to repeat that game after game.

“I look at it this way; he’s a world-class player, he’s got world-class attributes for sure. The question is, can he repeat it every three days? I’m not sure he can. He hasn’t done it for Man United, I’m not sure he can do it for France either.

“I’m always happy to see him on the pitch for club or country, because he’s been unlucky with injuries. The frustrating part is that we haven’t seen him reach his levels week-in, week-out. I don’t know whether it’s a psychological thing or a physical thing.

“I’m a Man United supporter and a France supporter, so I’m always hoping that whoever he represents, we see the best of him, because we saw against Germany just how much he can give to the team.”