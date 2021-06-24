Jesse Lingard will have to wait to see if Manchester United sign Jadon Sancho to discover the plan for his future.

United have been chasing a deal for Sancho for some time, but it now seems as though they have a genuine shot of landing the England international, recently raising their bid to £72million, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds and Borussia Dortmund appear to remain apart on the fee required to land Sancho, but the deal seems to be edging towards some sort of conclusion, albeit slowly.

MORE: United have already told Dortmund how much they will pay for Sancho

The speed of the deal won’t bother too many Manchester United fans if they do get their man eventually, but it might bother Lingard, whose future might just depend on the deal.

According to the Evening Standard, Lingard’s future is likely to depend on the Sancho deal with the likelihood he will be able to leave if United get their man.

That wait may be frustrating for Lingard, who could seal a permanent deal to West Ham this summer after a hugely impressive loan deal that saw him score nine goals in 16 Premier League appearances.

Though, if it’s a move to the Hammers Lingard wants, it seems the wait was inevitable anyway.

According to the same report, West Ham will not be able to complete any deals until after Euro 2020 with David Moyes serving UEFA in an advisory role during the tournament.