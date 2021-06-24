Menu

Man Utd have already told Borussia Dortmund how much they will pay for Jadon Sancho as fresh update emerges

Manchester United have already told Borussia Dortmund how much they are willing to pay for Jadon Sancho as the transfer saga rumbles on.

Sancho has been a target of United’s for some time, but heading into this summer, it seems the deal has every chance of getting done, though negotiations are continuing to drag out between the Reds and Dortmund.

That’s because the transfer fee is a sticking point as things stand, but United have now made it clear how much they are willing to pay for the England international, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Jadon Sancho could be edging closer to a transfer to Manchester United

Romano claims the Reds have told Dortmund they are willing to pay €85m for Sancho’s services, with add-ons also included in a deal in a bid to reach a deal ‘soon’.

But that may not be enough with the report claiming Dortmund want €95m, while the Daily Mail claim it’s closer to €90million that the Bundesliga club are asking for.

Romano claims Sancho has ‘made it clear’ that he would like to move to Old Trafford this summer, but as things stand, the two parties remain apart on the deal as we head further into the summer.

Sancho is currently on international duty with England at Euro 2020, but he has just one appearance in this summer’s tournament after coming off the bench in England’s win over Czech Republic last time out.

