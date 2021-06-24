Manchester United monitoring Italian wonderkid

Best known for their youth development, Manchester United, led by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, are reportedly keen to add yet another prospect to their illustrious ranks.

It has been reported by Italian outlet Tuttomercato that the Red Devils’ recruitment team are following Atalanta youth prospect Alessandro Cortinovis.

Cortinovis, 20, currently captains Atalanta’s Primeriva side.

Following a recent brace against domestic rivals Roma, Cortinovis has now racked up 24 direct goal contributions in 57 appearances, in all competitions.

In light of what has been a hugely impressive breakthrough, it is now being reported that several clubs in Italy’s top-flight are keen on the attacking midfielder.

However, another club to already be tracking the young midfielder is Premier League giants United.

It is not yet known whether Atalanta would be open to selling their bright prospect.

However, Solskjaer’s pursuit of the 20-year-old could be boosted, especially considering the Italians recently allowed winger Amad to join them.

United could lean on their strong working relationship to lure yet another talented Italian export to England.