Arsenal are reportedly one of the main transfer suitors for Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli this summer.

The Italy international has been in fine form at Euro 2020 so far, with Manchester United fans recently expressing their desire to see him move to Old Trafford.

It seems, however, that the strongest interest from the Premier League right now is from Arsenal, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

It may be that Juventus are currently leading the chase for Locatelli’s signature, however, though Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund seemingly remain in the hunt, according to TMW.

The Gunners could certainly do with a signing of that calibre to help take them up a level next season after a hugely disappointing 2020/21 campaign that saw them miss out on European football.

Locatelli looks a perfect fit for Arsenal in an area of weakness in their squad, with Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard both leaving after their loan deals from Real Madrid came to an end.

If Arsenal could replace them with a talent like Locatelli, they could be in decent shape going into next season.

The 23-year-old won’t come cheap, however, with Fabrizio Romano recently claiming he has a €40million asking price…