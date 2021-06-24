Mikel Arteta has already explained William Saliba’s situation at Arsenal amid fresh exit links.

The Gunners are looking to strengthen the centre-back position this summer amid David Luiz’s departure at the end of his contract.

And it was though Saliba could return from his loan spell at Nice to play a part with Arteta opening the door to the Frenchman, but recent reports have cast doubt over that.

Arsenal are said to be closing in on the signing of Brighton centre-back Ben White, according to Brighton Latest, potentially limiting the opportunity Saliba has to break into Arteta’s plans for next season.

Amid reports of White’s arrival this summer, FootMercado have linked Saliba with as many as eight clubs already, but that does not fit with what Arteta said at the back end of last season.

As cited by the Daily Star, the Spaniard said of Saliba: “You will see in the summer, the possible replacement [for David Luiz].

“William is our player for sure and that’s the decision we’re going to be taking soon. When we finish the season we will sit down and discuss the roles of every member in our squad and how they can fulfil that role.

“He is our player so he’ll be back here for sure. After that, we will make a decision based on an agreement of the role each player is going to have in our squad.”

Whether that still stands amid the White bid remains to be seen, but according to those reports, Saliba won’t be short of options, even if he is forced to go elsewhere for regular football next season.