Talks held: Arsenal being offered risky potential signing from CL giants

Arsenal have reportedly held talks with Barcelona over a potential transfer deal for Philippe Coutinho.

The Catalan giants are desperate to offload the Brazilian flop this summer and have supposedly offered him to Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, according to Don Balon.

The report suggests that the Gunners may need some persuading, however, after Coutinho’s poor form since leaving Liverpool for Barcelona back in 2018.

The 29-year-old was one of the finest attacking midfielders in Europe back in his Anfield days, but signing him now would be pretty risky for Arsenal, with Barca clearly eager to part with him as soon as possible.

Arsenal should perhaps take that as a bit of a warning sign, with Arteta surely unable to afford more passengers in his attack after so many issues with Mesut Ozil, Nicolas Pepe and Willian in his time at the Emirates Stadium.

Having said that, if Coutinho could get back to his best with a return to the Premier League, he could undoubtedly make an excellent purchase for Arsenal in a position in which they need to strengthen.

The north London giants may well feel this is a gamble worth taking, but it remains to be seen how this will pan out, particularly as other similar players may also be on the market.