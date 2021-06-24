Menu

(Photo) German midfielder hints at new career away from football

Hertha Berlin
Posted by

Hertha Berlin midfielder Sami Khedira has recently taken to his social media to hint at a career change, away from football.

The former Real Madrid star, now aged 34, confirmed that he has recently arrived in the United States of America to join broadcasting team ESPN.

READ MORE: Leeds United and Wolves linked with loan move for highly-rated Chelsea midfielder

Khedira is now retired from international football with Germany, however, with his country recently qualifying for this summer’s Euros’ knockout rounds, the midfielder is likely to work as a pundit for the side’s upcoming fixture against England.

More Stories / Latest News
Leeds United and Wolves linked with loan move for highly-rated Chelsea midfielder
Arsenal make decision on £50m midfield star as Mikel Arteta sets transfer priority
Exciting update for Crystal Palace fans as potential date for new manager announcement revealed

Good luck, Sami!

More Stories Sami Khedira

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.