(Photo) German midfielder hints at new career away from football

Hertha Berlin midfielder Sami Khedira has recently taken to his social media to hint at a career change, away from football.

The former Real Madrid star, now aged 34, confirmed that he has recently arrived in the United States of America to join broadcasting team ESPN.

READ MORE: Leeds United and Wolves linked with loan move for highly-rated Chelsea midfielder

Finally arrived in the US. Ready for this new experience with @ESPN! ?? Good luck to the @dfb_team today! ?? pic.twitter.com/bVYrDfPM5n — Sami Khedira (@SamiKhedira) June 23, 2021

Khedira is now retired from international football with Germany, however, with his country recently qualifying for this summer’s Euros’ knockout rounds, the midfielder is likely to work as a pundit for the side’s upcoming fixture against England.

Good luck, Sami!