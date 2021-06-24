Menu

(Photo) Trent Alexander-Arnold shows off new haircut in fitness update post

Liverpool and England full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has recently taken to his official social media to offer fans an update on his current state of fitness.

Having agonisingly missed out on this summer’s Euros after picking up a thigh injury during a pre-tournament friendly, Alexander-Arnold has been forced to watch on as his countrymen compete on his behalf.

However, as fans eagerly await to learn whether or not their star defender will be fit in time for next season, the Liverpool faithful have been offered a positive update by the man himself.

Taking to his social media recently, the young Englishman tweeted confirming that he is on the road to recovery.

Not sure about the hair cut though, Trent.

