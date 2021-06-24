Speaking exclusively to Football Insider, pundit Frank McAvennie has predicted that Manchester United will follow rivals Manchester City’s lead and launch a bid of their own for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.

According to a recent from Sky Sports, Pep Guardiola’s Citizens offered Daniel Levy’s Tottenham Hotspur a whopping £100m in exchange for Kane.

However, understood to be immediately rejected, it is expected that a revised bid will be needed if any club is to lure the England captain away from London.

READ MORE: What Mikel Arteta has said about William Saliba’s Arsenal future amid Ben White transfer bid

Despite currently being away on international with Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions, Kane continues to his long-term domestic future speculated.

Reacting to the recent news, McAvennie has said that he expects the Red Devils to now make an offer of their own out of fear of seeing their rivals sign one of the league’s best strikers.

“I think Man United will come in for him now,” McAvennie said. “I just have a feeling. He would be a great fit at Old Trafford. He would score a lot of goals.

“They will be worried about City getting him. I can see them trying to get Kane just so City can’t have him.

“Of course they want the player as well. But if City get Kane then it’s game over for next season and probably the one after that.

“I know he’s not done too well at the Euros but we all know how good he is.

“They (Manchester United) have to be quick now, maybe over the next few days they need to sort something.“

McAvennie’s prediction comes just weeks after Football Insider reported that the star striker was ‘hell bent’ on leaving Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

However, following their relentless pursuit of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, it’s going to be tough to envision the Red Devils making two marquee signings this summer.

Man United fans – would you like to see the club launch a bid for Kane? – Let us know in the comments.