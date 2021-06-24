Real Madrid have Ancelotti fail-safe plan incase Italian’s second spell with club disappoints

Having recently and shockingly departed Everton, manager Carlo Ancelotti is now back with Real Madrid, six years after his first spell.

However, according to recent reports, in an attempt to cover all bases, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has already earmarked the Italian’s possible replacement, should things turn sour.

That’s according to European outlet Don Balon, who claims the Spanish giants have identified Belgium’s national team manager Roberto Martinez as Ancelotti’s potential successor.

READ MORE: Real Madrid will allow Man United to sign Raphael Varane for free but only on one condition

The outlet notes that both attacker Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois are big admirers of their international manager and would welcome him at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, although Ancelotti’s future does not appear to be under threat, at least for the time being anyway, the Italian would do well to hit the ground running or risk facing strong speculation regarding his future.

Martinez, who is currently guiding Belgium to a possible Euros quarter-final, has recently seen his case to take the Madrid reins boosted after already holding talks with Perez and co.

Madrid fans – would you like to see Martinez manage the club one day in the future? – Let us know in the comments.