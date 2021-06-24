Real Madrid will allow Man United to sign Raphael Varane for free but only on one condition

Should they absolutely have to part ways with star defender Raphael Varane, who is out of contract next summer, Real Madrid are determined to get their money’s worth. In fact, according to recent reports, should Florentino Perez get his own way, Los Blancos will allow Varane to join the Red Devils in exchange for a player themselves.

That’s according to European outlet Don Balon, who claims the Spanish giants are open to negotiating with super-agent Mino Raiola over a possible transfer involving Man United midfielder Paul Pogba.

It has been claimed that the La Liga side could offer the Red Devils a cost-effective proposal that would see Varane and Pogba trade places for free.

Almost identical to Varane, Pogba is also out of contract next summer and a move could also be on the cards for the midfielder.

It has also been noted by MEN that Real Madrid has recently turned down a £50m bid for their centre-back.

