Romelu Lukaku destroys Manchester United fan with brutal tweet

Former Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku destroyed a Red Devils fan who mocked him over his poor first touch during his time at Old Trafford.

Lukaku has shone for Inter Milan but didn’t ever quite show his best form in his time at United, even if some critics were also perhaps a bit over the top in their assessment of the Belgium international.

Some United fans will surely be regretting losing Lukaku now, and he didn’t hold back when a Red Devils supporter took him up on his poor form during his time in Manchester…

Fair play to Lukaku – he’s relaunched his career at Inter and he’s in no mood to take this rubbish from Man Utd fans.

The 28-year-old is undoubtedly having the last laugh now after the trolls pushed him out of Old Trafford.