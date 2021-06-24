Video: Ronaldo and Benzema may just have football’s best bromance after recreating iconic moment

Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema may just have the best bromance in football after they couldn’t help but smile at each other during yesterday’s Euro 2020 clash.

Watch below as the pair looked giddy to be seeing each other again after being team-mates for so long at Real Madrid…

Crying they just recreated that Reus & Lewa moment pic.twitter.com/qZTvGTiwXV — mx (@MessiMX10i) June 23, 2021

You’ll no doubt have noticed that this was remarkably similar to the sweet moment between Robert Lewandowski and Marco Reus a few years ago, when the old team-mates also came up against each other for different teams.

It’s now an iconic GIF, and we imagine Ronaldo and Benzema may be joining them in the world of football memes after their moving moment…