Steve Bruce has changed his mind on Newcastle United star who can now leave with four clubs interested

Steve Bruce has made a decision on Matty Longstaff’s Newcastle United ahead of this summer.

Longstaff played a very small role for the Magpies last season, making just five Premier League appearances, and on the back of that, Bruce has decided to allow the youngster to leave on loan.

According to the ChronicleLive, there is an ‘understanding’ from both Bruce and Longstaff’s representatives that the midfielder will be allowed to leave on loan ahead of next season.

And there is already plenty of interest with up to four clubs believed to be interested in the 21-year-old.

According to the report, newly promoted Norwich City, as well as Championship duo West Brom and Middlesbrough are interested in the move, while Belgian club Anderlecht have also expressed an interest.

Longstaff is under contract until 2022 at Newcastle United, so it is not clear what will happen after next season given he will be available for free from next summer, but for now it seems hew will depart St James’ Park on loan.

Matty and Sean Longstaff for Newcastle

Up to nine Newcastle players could see their places under threat for the Tottenham fixture

The report claims there was a a bid from Watford during the January transfer window, but the Magpies opted to keep hold of the young midfielder.

With regular football crucial in his development, it seems a decision has been made to allow him to depart for now.

