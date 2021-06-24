Menu

Talks held: Arsenal close in on £50m transfer as agreement over fee structure gets closer

We often just think of the headline fee as the main sticking point when it comes to a transfer, but often it comes down to how it’s actually paid and when.

The selling club is always going to want all of the cash upfront, while the buyer will do all they can to spread the payments out over a few years, while it’s even better if you only have to pay certain amounts if they go on to achieve certain things.

It appears that’s the case with Arsenal and Brighton just now as the Gunners look to sign Ben White, but the latest report from The Athletic indicates that an agreement is getting closer on a £50m move.

Obviously it’s a big amount for Arsenal to pay and they will look to push as much of that into the future as they can, but it’s also an exciting signing as White is the kind of player they can build the defence around for years to come.

The other positive here is that there’s no other bidder just now so that gives Arsenal time to work on an agreement without being forced into making a panic decision, and it looks like this could be done fairly soon if the talks continue to go well.

