“This club is dying!” Loads of Spurs fans react to speculation Nuno Espirito Santo could be manager

Tottenham FC Wolverhampton Wanderers
Huge selections of Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to popular social media platform Twitter to get the phrase “NoToNuno” trending.

These tweets come at the same time former Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo has been linked with succeeding Jose Mourinho at Tottenham Hotspur.

It has been recently reported that despite initially ruling out an appointment for the Portuguese manager, Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy is set to make a U-turn.

Having seen talks with the likes of Antonio Conte and Gennaro Gattuso break down, the latest comes from Football Insider, who claims Levy is set to hold talks with the ex-Wolves gaffer.

However, although doing a decent job while with Wolves, large sections of Tottenham Hotspur fans are not happy with the links and have made their discontent known.

In light of the reports, here are some of the best tweets from some fans.

