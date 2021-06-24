“This club is dying!” Loads of Spurs fans react to speculation Nuno Espirito Santo could be manager

Huge selections of Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to popular social media platform Twitter to get the phrase “NoToNuno” trending.

These tweets come at the same time former Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo has been linked with succeeding Jose Mourinho at Tottenham Hotspur.

It has been recently reported that despite initially ruling out an appointment for the Portuguese manager, Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy is set to make a U-turn.

Having seen talks with the likes of Antonio Conte and Gennaro Gattuso break down, the latest comes from Football Insider, who claims Levy is set to hold talks with the ex-Wolves gaffer.

However, although doing a decent job while with Wolves, large sections of Tottenham Hotspur fans are not happy with the links and have made their discontent known.

In light of the reports, here are some of the best tweets from some fans.

Daniel Levy and co will not know what’s hit them when the stadiums are fully open again. It’s going to be toxic, something we’ve never seen before. This club is dying with him at the helm Their golden era is over and they have nothing to show for it #NoToNuno #LevyOut #ENICOut — Blauer ???????? (@BlauerTHFC) June 24, 2021

I don’t want to say ‘I told you so’, but I knew this would’ve happened if we sacked Jose. He’s exposed the fact that no one can succeed under this board. The imbecilic decision to hire and not back him has ruined this club’s stature. Levy’s position is untenable. #NoToNuno — Blauer ???????? (@BlauerTHFC) June 24, 2021

Palace have gone from backing out of Nuno to getting Favre, an arguably better manager. And now we might end up with Nuno ?? #NoToNuno — mitchell (@thfcmitchell) June 24, 2021

If you are willing to tweet #NoToNuno, well then you really missed the point of #NoToGattuso… — Matt Hayes – Tottenham Blog (@matthayesthfc) June 24, 2021

We wait 9 week and end up with NUNO #NoToNuno pic.twitter.com/4tQwaEwroq — mitchell (@thfcmitchell) June 24, 2021

We pay the most expensive season tickets in European Football. From the timeline and replies it’s seems WE are going to have to stop this again. You know what time it is #NoToNuno — Lilywhite Rose (@Lilywhite_Rose) June 24, 2021

‘#NoToNuno‘ is within the top 4 trending tweets in the UK. Atleast we got into the top 4 of something! ?? — The Spurs Web ?? (@thespursweb) June 24, 2021