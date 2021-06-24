Billy Gilmour is reportedly attracting attention following his excellent performance for Scotland in their draw with England at Euro 2020.

The Chelsea midfielder was ruled out of Scotland’s final game of the competition, a defeat to Croatia that saw them knocked out, after giving a positive coronavirus test, but that display against England has reminded everyone of the talent he possesses.

Chelsea are already well aware of that, but amid intense competition in the midfield, the 20-year-old had to settle for just 11 appearances across all competition last season.

And it’s for that reason why reports linking the Scot with a loan move ahead of next season are no surprise with Sky Sports reporting newly promoted Norwich City are very keen.

Football.london say Chelsea have received nothing concrete yet, but interest is expected, and Thomas Tuchel will need to make a decision whether Gilmour will feature next season or whether the youngster is better off spending a season away to continue his development.

Whatever Tuchel decides, it’s clear the Chelsea boss is a big fan of Gilmour’s, telling football.london earlier this season: “I actually hope he knows how much I appreciate him as a person and as a footballer.

“He has three big problems – N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho are three big problems. They are never injured and they perform on a level in central midfield that is not easy to compete with. This is the only thing.

“I have no trust issue with him. I have no problem with attitude. I can only strongly recommend the Scottish national team to nominate him because this guy trains on the highest level.

“This is the situation. Nothing has changed. I am super happy he is here. We need four strong midfielders.”